Post Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh works out hard in the gym!

MUMBAI: A wise person once said ‘Nothing worthwhile comes easy’.

The time has gone when actors and actresses were considered only for good looks rather now it’s all about ripped and sexy abs to be in the ‘perfect’ look list.

These days’ celebs go extra miles to stay fit. Ditching their regular gym workouts, TV actors are now trying different and unique ways to stay in shape.

Similarly, actress Arti Singh, who gained immense accolades and respect with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, is back in action. The actress is working out hard in the gym to lose those extra kilos and get back into the shape.

Take a look at this video of Arti doing intense workout!