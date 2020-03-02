Post BREAK-UP with Paras Chhabra; Akanksha Puri CRIES listening to ROMANTIC SONGS

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Vignharta Ganesha actress Akanksha Puri gave major goals to the youngsters by standing against being disrespected by ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra on national television. The actress supported Paras in every way possible by standing like a rock through his journey in Bigg Boss 13, however, things got ugly when Paras expressed that he always wanted a break-up but Akanksha would emotionally blackmail him to stay in the relationship. Paras also went ahead to say that it was Akanksha who kind-off forced him to get her name inked on his wrist. All this obviously did not go down well with Akanksha and the gorgeous actress stood for her dignity and called it quits with Paras.

Akanksha who also had a Paras’ name inked on her wrist, got it modified recently. The actress kept herself busy with focussing on fitness, hanging out with friends and spending time with her mother. Akanksha in every way has inspired many youngsters in the way she handled the situation and have come out stronger.

However, in a recent outing wherein the actress attended singer Jubin Nautiyal’s concert, she couldn’t hold back tears on listening to romantic numbers. Jubin sung the iconic “Kuch Toh Hai Tujhse Raabta” and "Agar Tum Saath Ho" and that’s when Akanksha felt a pang of pain and got teary eyed.

Have a look at the videos:

Stay strong girl! You are almost out of it.

What are your views on Paras-Akanksha’s break-up? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.