Post break-up with Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri gets stronger physically and emotionally

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment world. She made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's Calendar Girls. She is also known for playing the lead role in Vighnaharta Ganesha.

The actress recently made headlines for her break-up with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. The actress had not expected even in her dreams that Paras would change so drastically post his entry in Bigg Boss 13. His proximity to co-contestant Mahira Sharma, followed by his uncharitable remarks against her on various occasions, pinched the actress and she called it quits.

Post her break-up, Akanksha is looking at life positively. Now, a friend of the actress told SpotboyE.com that Akanksha is getting stronger, mentally and physically with each passing day. The actress is hitting the gym and working out as she has an interesting project lined up. “I was always a strong girl but I want to do more things this time and I am taking it to another level. This year has shown me a lot and it is going to get even more challenging from here on, as I have a lot more coming up which needs extensive preparation.”

She further told the portal, “I have raised the bar way too much for myself and I am confident about achieving my goals.”

Check out the following pictures shared by SpotboyE.com:

Speaking about Paras, post Bigg Boss 13, he is seen in Swayamvar.

What do you think about Paras and Akanksha’s changed equation? Hit the comment section below.