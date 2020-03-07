Post break-up with Rashami Desai, is Arhaan Khan going through difficult times?

MUMBAI: One of major highlights of the season was popular Television actress Rashami Desai's relationship with Arhaan Khan. The actress was in a relationship with him which took an ugly turn. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, it was revealed that Arhaan hid the fact that he was married and has a five year old son. The matter escalated to a level that Rashami announced on the National Television that she has opted out of the relationship with Arhaan.

Post Bigg Boss, Rashami has been seen living it up and catching up with her friends.

Arhaan on the other hand has become quite low key. The businessman turned actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with a motivational quote.

