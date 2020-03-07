News

Post break-up with Rashami Desai, is Arhaan Khan going through difficult times?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
07 Mar 2020 11:18 AM

MUMBAI: One of major highlights of the season was popular Television actress Rashami Desai's relationship with Arhaan Khan. The actress was in a relationship with him which took an ugly turn. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, it was revealed that Arhaan hid the fact that he was married and has a five year old son. The matter escalated to a level that Rashami announced on the National Television that she has opted out of the relationship with Arhaan.

Post Bigg Boss, Rashami has been seen living it up and catching up with her friends.

Arhaan on the other hand has become quite low key. The businessman turned actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with a motivational quote.

Have a look at the picture:

What are your views on Arhaan and Rashami's break-up?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Bigg Boss 13 Rashami Desai Arhaan Khan Weekend ka Vaar TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Cast of Ramayan reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here