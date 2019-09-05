Post breakup rumours, Raj Singh Arora and Pooja Gor celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora are well-known television actors. Recently, there were rumours that things were not fine between the couple. Later, they rubbished all the reports saying that they have fought like any other couple and they have stopped posting photos of each other as they think nothing is good in excess. Now, their latest picture will certainly end all the rumours.



Well, the duo was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at their friend Karan Wahi's house. Raj took to his Instagram handle and shared some pictures. The actor also informed how Karan did the visarjan at his home and celebrated the festival in eco-friendly way.



His caption read, "To the home of my oldest friend @karanwahi As an Image taker & an Image Maker, I am super selfish about images clicked from my phone and seldom share them with anyone till I have posted them first BUT yesterday @krystledsouza stole my phone & send the Images out to everyone!



I decided ok i will be the last one to post the Image ..... so here we are the whole lots of us Ganpati Bappa Morya P.S Note - I will not being doing a part 2 of the series on ECO Ganpati / Visarjan as a photo series, will keep this moment as part 2 of the series. Rest assured Wahi & Family did the Visarjan at home & then the Mud & water was put into the plants in Karans house here in #Mumbai."



Take a look below: