“Post-Chhichhore, Amazon Prime Video's Hostel Daze promises to entertain audiences with great Hostel Life's experience”

17 Dec 2019 08:40 PM

MUMBAI: No matter how much time passes by, hostel life is hard to forget. After all, that's the time when we experience most of our firsts that turn into life lessons and countless other memorable experiences. Amazon Prime Video and TVF are back with yet another binge-watching hostel based series titled "Hostel Daze".

Hostel Daze will give you the nostalgic reminder of the blockbuster movie "Chhichhore" which was like a time capsule movie between hostel life and middle-aged reality. However, the highlight of the movie was the challenges that eventually lead to personal growth.  

Hostel Daze will acknowledge that hostel life is more than a series of wild parties, pranking hijinks, and a total complete blast. The show will explore the universal conundrums of hostel life of engineering students and will encapsulate the shenanigans that living in a hostel entails. 

Given the glowing reviews, 'Hostel daze' is set to join the ranks of op culture works that get hostel life right. 

Hostel Daze is a laughter ride through the corridors of hostel life that celebrates the catastrophe escapade of four students played by Adarsh Gourav, Luv, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, and wing-mates, brought together by fate and later followed by forced friendships, heartbreaks, and flumping grades.

The show is created by Saurabh Khanna and Abhishek Yadav, directed by Raghav Subbu, and executive producer Sameer Saxena, who's also the head and chief content officer at TVF Originals. All five episodes of Hostel Daze are now streaming on  Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

