Post Corona we get to value the love for our family all the more: Sanjay Gandhi

MUMBAI: Covid 19 has had a big impact on everyone’s life and celebrities are no exception.

Actor Sanjay Gandhi whom we have last seen in Naagin 4 shares his view on this dangerous virus. He says,” COVID19 has an advantage and disadvantage. The good part is that people have started valuing their personal life a lot. Earlier people were only running and had no time for their families but now they have all the time for their family life. So they should be thankful for this quality time. The bad part is that our social life has come to an end now. We can’t go out, meet people, and even going out for our work is ruled out. The quarantine effect will continue in our lifestyle and people will learn to live with social distance.” So what is your greatest learning from this? ”The whole world got shattered in just a few months. It is a lesson to all of us that we should all have a proper financial backup. One should spend less and save money. Sitting at home is something that I have experienced in the past as well. As an actor, I have dealt with the struggle when I was out of work and used to be at home. But now this scenario is different. I have my mom and my daughter with me. I have responsibilities and hope this situation settles down soon.“

Sanjay also conveys one positive message for all. “Do not panic and stay at home. Be positive and think positive. And now onwards please save money so that you can handle any situation under crisis.”