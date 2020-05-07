Post criticising Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Devoleena Bhattacharjee showers praises on Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana’s Jodi

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the contestants continue to make headlines. Presently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is making headlines for her comments on her fellow contestants and popular jodis Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill.

Not very long back, Devoleena’s feedback to Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s recently-released Bhula Dunga had stirred a storm across all the SidNaaz fans on social media. As per Devo, their chemistry wasn’t good and Sidharth looked too matured for Shehnaaz. She also said how it would have been better if there was Rashami Desai instead. This brought a lot of flak for Devoleena on Twitter by all the Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans. Well, this time, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has shared her two cents on lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana and she had only good things to say.

It all happened during Devoleena’s recent QnA session on Instagram, wherein she was asked to share her opinion on Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana as a couple and what does she think about the latter. Devo replied, “Lovely couple and beautiful lady,” to a question that read, “2 words for AsiManshi and Himanshi Khurana #AskDevo” Further, she was also asked about her opinion about Asim and her journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Devoleena replied, “He is a nice guy and I knew and told him in the beginning that he has the potential to reach high and he did.”

Devoleena also complimented Riaz by calling him a ‘gentleman’ and ‘a good listener.’ For Sidharth Shukla, she said that she likes his straightforwardness.

Take a look at her tweets below:

