Post exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house, here's whom Devoleena Bhattacharjee parties with!

MUMBAI: The actress made a much-awaited comeback with the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 and won over the hearts of the audience once again.

But soon Devoleena made an untimely exit from the show along with Rupal Patel and Mohommad Nazim and left her die-hard fans heartbroken.

Some time ago she was also at the forefront of fighting for former co-star and friend Divya Bhatnagar's death with abusive husband Gabru.

The sassy diva recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house and certainly raised the drama scale of the show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was appreciated for taking a stand for several issues in the house, her game was well-received by the audience.

Untill the time when her fight with co-contestant Arshi Khan raised quite a few eyebrows.

The actress's behaviour during the fight received huge flack from the viewers and was given a thumbs down.

Now post her eviction from the show the actress has been giving several interviews to define her stint in the show.

Devoleena who is also quite active on social media loves to treat her fans with insights from her life.

Recently we stumbled upon a fun post shared by the actress, where she is seen partying with her special one, check out!

The actress captioned the post as, ' #humaripawrihoraihai #pawrihoraihai @angel_bhattacharjee.

Devoleena is seen cuddling up to her pet dog, Angel. The actress seems to be in quite a fun mood while she sings and says 'party party'.

Well, through the post Devoleena surely wants to give out a clear message that, she is unaffected by what people think of her after her controversial fight on the show.

