Post Junoon-E-Ishq, Prime Flix to launch a new webseries titled 'Tharkistan' ...Details inside!

We recently reported about Crazy Guyz Production, who have made shows in the likes of Uttaran, will soon launch a new narrative titled Junoon A Ishq and that they are also in talks to roll out a web series with the same name but different spelling. It will be tited Junoon-e-Ishq.

According to our sources, Amit Das will play the male lead in the web series as well and the female lead finalized opposite Amit is Gandii Baat actress Shiny Dixit.

The series will air on Prime Flix, helmed by Rakesh Bhosle and the projects are being handled by Rakesh Thakur.

Now, news has it that the production house will launch yet another show on the same platform. One of the shows is titled Tharkistan which is based on the concept of love and lust. Apparently, the makers have roped in Ravi Bhatia and Kirti Chandela to play the esteemed roles. Tharkistan is being produced by Rakesh Bhosle's in house production house.

For the uninitiated, Mr. Bhosle is he President of the BJP party representing Mumbai. He has also funded a lot of movies.