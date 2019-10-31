Post Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Karan Singh Grover is busy with Colors' Bigg Boss... Details inside!

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover has the audience smitten with his charisma and macho personality ever since he started off on television.



While he was much loved from the time he made his debut, his recent stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay playing Mr. Bajaj was simply a visual treat. We do not know what his next professional endeavour will be, but we do know that he is pretty much rooting for Bigg Boss contestant Aarti Singh.



It looks like Bigg Boss is keeping Karan busy these days, and we assume he is actively following the show!



Take a look as he posted on social media to cheer for Aarti.





Which contestant are you rooting for?