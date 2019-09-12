Post Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Darshan, Sanjivani 2’s Surbhi Chandna shares THIS picture

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actresses. She became a household name with her portrayal of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. Currently, she is winning hearts by playing the role of Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani 2.



The actress has a huge fan following. She regularly updates her fans by sharing posts. She also shares pictures from the sets. Today, Surbhi shared a couple of photos after she returned from Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Darshan. In Mumbai, Ganpati is being celebrated since the past few days and celebrities have been visiting pandals to visit Lord Ganesh. Surbhi also prayed to Ganpati. After she came back from the darshan, she shared a couple of photos in a gorgeous pale yellow outfit. In the pictures, the actress looks beautiful and elegant.



Surbhi captioned the photo as, “Lalbaughcha Raja Darshan happened in this lucky and lovely looking outfit [email protected] @thewisedesignEarring that matched beautifully by @hemakhasturilabel Styled by my fav - @shrushti_216.”



Take a look below: