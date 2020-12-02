Post-marriage, Aditya Narayan gets elated realising that he can now live his long-awaited dream of getting married

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Aditya Narayan got married to his fiancée, actress Shweta Agarwal at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Aditya, who was dressed in an ivory-white sherwani and a turban, was spotted dancing with father and singer Udit Narayan and other relatives in their baaraat. Meanwhile, the bride was dressed in an ivory lehenga with a pale pink dupatta.

Aditya, who has been dating Shweta for 11 years, expressed in a recent interview, “It feels surreal that Shweta and I are finally married now. It feels like a dream, which has come true.” Happy that he is married to his soulmate, he added, “I can’t imagine spending my life with anyone else, but Shweta. She has helped me become a better version of myself, she is someone with whom I can be myself.”.

Aditya also shared how they could not invite many people to their wedding due to the pandemic. He said, “Keeping COVID-19 restrictions in mind, we had to settle for a small wedding. My parents are really happy. It was nice to see my father dancing at the wedding.”.

The couple will have a reception in Mumbai today. “Shweta and I will dance to the song 'Pehla Nasha' at the function. It will be a small function again, but we will make it a memorable one.”, he affirmatively said.

Also Read: Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar throws light on her first horror thriller and her role in it

For veteran singer Udit Narayan, son Aditya’s wedding was a double celebration as yesterday was his birthday as well (1st December).

Speaking ahead of the nuptials, he said, “My son Aditya is getting married on my birthday and that is the biggest gift to me. This journey has been wonderful so far. I had struggled a lot and God has really blessed me. Whatever I got, is due to him.”.

While talking about the stream of congratulatory wishes from friends and fraternity members, he revealed, “I received a letter from PM Narendra Modi shubhkaamnaon ke liye. I also got a letter from Amitabh Bachchan ji sending wishes on behalf of the family. The Governor of Maharashtra also said, ‘ Zaroor koshish karenge aane ke liye’.”.

Also Read: Add some DRAMA into your life by following the fashion trends of Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Piya Valecha, Surbhi Jyoti and Ankita Lokhande!

Credit: ETimes