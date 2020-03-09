Sana Khan DECODES why Melvin Louis kept MUM on their BREAKUP all this while

MUMBAI: Sana and Melvin dated each other for around a year before calling it quits. For the uninitiated, it all started when Sana accused Melvin of cheating on her with multiple girls. Not only that, she put many other allegations on the choreographer some of which were also posted on social media. All this while, Melvin kept mum about the entire matter. Now, he has finally come out and spilled the beans about the same in a recent interview and also leaked an audio clip of his conversation with the actress.

Well, this obviously didn’t go down well with Sana and she posted a series of stories on her Instagram account yesterday and clarified that since childhood she has a habit of repeating what others say when she is emotional.

She also said, the reason behind Melvin is keeping quiet was that he wanted to know how much of the details I have spoken about in the media. According to her, Melvin was gauging what all I’m saying about him.

Also, she further stated that, if he was right and I was framing him, why was he wasting time in making a cryptic video with kites and customised t-shirts? Why didn’t he just reply back, if he was so right?

Have a look at the video:

What are your views on this? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.