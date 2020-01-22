Post MTV Splitsvilla X2 Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhna Sharma to take their relationship to another level

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the best seasons so far.

The show was high on drama, fun, entertainment and of course love. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal were declared winners of the season. One of the couples who stuck to each other throughout the show were Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhna Sharma. They were the only couple who started off together and were by each other’s side till the end. And that’s not all, the duo seems very much in love.

Recently Alfez shared an uber cute post with Aradhana on his social media handle.

Now, the buzz is that the duo is apparently thinking of taking their relationship a step ahead.

Chill! They aren’t getting married.

A little birdie has informed us that the duo might starting living-in together.

A source close to the couple said, “Both Alfez and Aradhna are very fond of each other. There’s a lot of respect and maturity amongst them and that is the reason they have decided to move in together. They are currently on a house hunting spree”.

Well, well, well..

TellyChakkar.com would like to wish the couple all the best.