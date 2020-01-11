Post Salman’s scolding Shehnaaz’s fan trend #FightbackSana on Twitter

MUMBAI: The weekend is here and for Bigg Boss 13 fans, it is a time to rejoice as Salman Khan will be back to take the class of the housemates. However, this Weekend Ka Vaar promo has left Shehnaaz Gill’s fans extremely disappointed with Salman for scolding her for crying and hitting herself.

During the weekend episode, the housemates would be given a task where the housemates voted Shehnaaz to be jealous of Mahira, which got Shehnaaz upset and angry. She broke down and went and sat near the door and though Salman Khan continued the shoot of the serial.

Post this incident Shehnaaz’s fans have started a trend on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Fight Back Sana.’ Many of Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s fans have been taking to social media to urge Sana to stay strong in the house. Some even mentioned that makers are using Sana for entertaining the audience and now are degrading her image.

Throughout the week, Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s banter was shown in Bigg Boss 13 episodes where Sana was often called as jealous of Mahira Sharma.

Post this, many times Shehnaaz broke down and cried. She even tried to hit herself when Sidharth teased her about being jealous of Mahira. Now, with fans of Shehnaaz coming out in her support, it will be interesting to see how things are shown in the weekend episode.

Check out the post below :

Don't ruin her image for just shake of your trp @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan don't forget she is one of them who contribute to increase your trp. Don't play with her emotion. #FightBackSana @Shehnazgill123 — Monster (@MrMonster82) January 11, 2020

She’s been a constant entertainer throughout the whole season. Nd near the end they want to degrade her. Fans will not let that happen. Try ur tricks @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND #WeStandByShehnaaz #FightBackSana — Preet Sidhu (@sidhu_am) January 11, 2020

At least #ShehnaazGill has guts. When she asked to leave the show she move to open gate.@ColorsTV

@BiggBoss13

himmat hey to gate khol ke dikhao. More than 80% of people will stop watching your show #FightBackSana pic.twitter.com/1rAlHRZIgn — Pawan Shehnazian (@PawanMarar) January 11, 2020

Sharam kro.. one who entertained you throughout the season and now you guys putting her down ..

Shame on @ColorsTV just for TRP ap kisi ko itna hurt kr skte ho

Like seriously....@Shehnazgill123#FightBackSana#FightBackSana pic.twitter.com/0CDZwqHPS4 — radhe Krishna (@Kusum64562235) January 11, 2020