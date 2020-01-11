News

Post Salman’s scolding Shehnaaz’s fan trend #FightbackSana on Twitter

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2020 05:03 PM

MUMBAI: The weekend is here and for Bigg Boss 13 fans, it is a time to rejoice as Salman Khan will be back to take the class of the housemates. However, this Weekend Ka Vaar promo has left Shehnaaz Gill’s fans extremely disappointed with Salman for scolding her for crying and hitting herself.

During the weekend episode, the housemates would be given a task where the housemates voted Shehnaaz to be jealous of Mahira, which got Shehnaaz upset and angry.  She broke down and went and sat near the door and though Salman Khan continued the shoot of the serial.

Post this incident Shehnaaz’s fans have started a trend on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Fight Back Sana.’ Many of Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s fans have been taking to social media to urge Sana to stay strong in the house. Some even mentioned that makers are using Sana for entertaining the audience and now are degrading her image.

Throughout the week, Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s banter was shown in Bigg Boss 13 episodes where Sana was often called as jealous of Mahira Sharma.

Post this, many times Shehnaaz broke down and cried. She even tried to hit herself when Sidharth teased her about being jealous of Mahira. Now, with fans of Shehnaaz coming out in her support, it will be interesting to see how things are shown in the weekend episode.

Check out the post below :

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Weekend ka Vaar, fan, Shehnaaz, Sidharth, Fight Back Sana, Mahira, Paras, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of a lounge

Celebs at the launch of a lounge
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days