Post separation with Aradhna Sharma; MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Alfez Khaishgi shares his thoughts on BREAK-UPS

MUMBAI : TV Splitsvilla X2 has ended long ago, however, the buzz related to the same seems to not die down any time soon. The show had an extremely successful run and was high on drama, romance and controversies. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the title of winners against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

One of the most consistent couples in the show were Alfez Kahishgi and Aradhna Sharma. The duo stuck with each other throughout the show. However, months after the show concluded, the couple broke up. The reason for their breakup is still not known.

While a fun interaction with his fans on social media, Alfez opened up on his thoughts about a break-up. When asked how one can move on from break-ups, he said, “The best way to move-on is to just love yourself. Move on from any situation that doesn’t make you happy and have it in you to just leave people if they’re not good for you and you’ll be fine”.

