Post Siddharth’s patch up with Asim and Shehnaaz’s fans feel it’s not a right move

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, and the contestants have already made their place in the hearts of the audience. This season, the show is filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there are massive fights in the house, which is giving enough content to the viewers.

Shehnaz, Siddharth, and Asim’s friendship was liked by the viewers. Especially in a house like Bigg Boss where relationships are very fickle, to see a group of friends standing by each other amazing. The trio is known as the Siddharth Shukla gang, and there a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them.

But then the friendship went for a toss, and the three parted ways, while Shehnaaz and Siddarth remained friends Asim and Siddarth kept locking horns with each other, and had massive fights in the house.

Now in the recent episode we saw how Asim and Shehnaaz patched up with Sid, where Asim apologised to him, and Siddarth excepted it, on the other hand we also saw Sidnaaz coming back.

Now according to fans of Asim and Shehnaaz they feel like the two shudnt have patched up with Sid, and should have played an individual game and this could be a bad move for the them in their game.