Post Sidharth becoming the Badhshah of the house, fans trend #RightchoiceSid

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues time and again he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now as we all know, in spite of all this the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online, and the actor starts trending online, and that’s what happened.

The fans started to trend Siddarth online and now the actor as broken the biggest record in the history of Bigg Boss, where the actor was trending on twitter with 10m tweets thus, becoming the 5th most trending celebrity in the world and the first Indian celebrity to achieve this tag.

Now once again the fans are trending the actor after house mates, voted him as the Badshah of the house. Fans are going crazy showering love on Sidharth Shukla and doing everything to help him win the show.

And to bring this to everyone’s notice #RightChoiceSid is trending at number 1 position on Twitter and Sidharth’s crazy fans are rooting for him and how. Vindu Dara Singh, who is the ex-contestant of the show, is strongly supporting Shukla from day 1. He took to his Twitter handle and tweeted “How to apply for Guinness Book Of World Records! #RightChoiceSid.

To bring everyone’s attention, Vindu tweeted, “1 of Asim’s fan declared their trend was sum kind of a record & 2their utter embarrassment d official handle of Guinness World Record replied back debunking their claim! Abb toh ye log jo hum Logon koh “Faltu log” bol rahe hai hv proved y they r cald CHUSLETS #RightChoiceSid” We read another interesting tweet that read, “#SanaABadROLEMODEL always used SIDHARTH for her own mean profits [email protected] was a propaganda she used to lift her stay in @BiggBoss If it wasn't SID's friendship, she wud ve long gone #RightChoiceSid”

Check out the tweets below :

If you watched WKW you can understand that @sidharth_shukla got involved in every mudda..

So footage ke piche wo nehi jata footage bhag ke uske pas ati hain.

Only sid things#RightChoiceSid pic.twitter.com/jOL8DDxqfe — I Am With Sid. (@k_hamxakhan) February 3, 2020

Bigg Boss Tedha Season ka Winner Sirf aur sirf #RightChoiceSid hi hai. Coz #BB13 ki theme Connection hai & #SidharthShukla is d only one jinke Naam ke sath har ladki ko Ship kia gya hai SidNaaz SidRa SidLeena SidArti#RightChoiceSid @sidharth_shukla@BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Nikita Singhaniya (@IamSinghaniya) February 3, 2020