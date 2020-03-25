Post the success of Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill to star in THIS project

MUMBAI: The bubbly and beautiful Shehnaaz Gill, who is known as Punjab ki Katrina, is back in the news with her newly launched music album titled ‘Bhula Dunga’.

The music album features actors and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and winner Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of Bigg Boss 13. In fact, their fans gave their bond a name - #SidNaaz and the hashtag kept on trending on social media. They united once again in the above mentioned album which is sung by versatile singer Darshan Rawa.

Now there is good news for Shehnaaz as the singer will soon be in another music video!

According to our sources, Shehnaaz will feature in yet another music video by singing sensations Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. We hear that Tony will feature along with Shehnaaz in the video.

Tony Kakkar delivered one of his biggest hits with the song Goa Beach which was viewed over 100 million times on YouTube. The song has over a million likes on YouTube and features the vocals of Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

We could not get through Tony and Shehnaaz for a comment.

