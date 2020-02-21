Post winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla hits the gym to get back in shape; watch video

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He is currently in news for winning Bigg Boss 13.

The actor, who made his film debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, always made headlines during his stint in Bigg Boss 13 for his antics. His fan following only doubled after his antics in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Ardent viewers of Bigg Boss 13 known while interacting with Sidharth Shukla during the finale, host Salman Khan had revealed that he thinks how Sidharth has gained some weight. The actor, in his response, said that he will work out and get back in shape post his exit from the house. And that is exactly what Sidharth is doing nowadays. Well, the actor was spotted working out in the gym. A recent glimpse of Sidharth sees him doing arms with utmost devotion.

Sidharth is then asked to leave a message for all his fans, to which, he gets up and excitedly says, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all your love and support. It really means a lot ya and the win is a win when it's yours. Thank you.”

Take a look at the video here: