Poulomi Das to be seen in Star Bharat’s Next!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 05:56 PM

MUMBAI: Poulomi Dashas charmed the audience with her performance in Suhani Si Ek Ladki, where she played the negative lead.

Now, as per recent media reports, the actress has bagged yet another project where she’ll play the lead role. Sanjot Kaur and Bhupinder Singh’s production banner, Rolling Pictures is planning to launch yet another show on Star Bharat.

As per the reports by IWM Buzz, Poulomi will play the lead role in the show, and for her, this will be a role that she has never attempted before.

The talented actress was also seen Dil Hi Toh Hai and Aghori.

Are you looking forward to seeing her on screen again? Hit the comments below.

Credits: India Forums

