Poulomi Das polishes her painting skills this quarantine period

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s recently launched show Kartik Purnima has managed to keep the audience glued to their TV screens with a lot of twists and turns but recently, the shooting was stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic, where the government has directed all the people to follow the 21-days lockdown as a result of which many TV artists these days are spending their quarantine time in their homes by doing different activities. Accordingly, actress Poulomi Das, who plays the role of Purnima Arora in 'Kartik Purnima' is working on her painting skills.

On that Note, Poulomi Das shared “ I am not an avid painter but I do paint whenever I get the chance to. During my childhood, I used to paint a lot. It is after a long time that I got the chance to re-work on my old hobby and I am using it to the fullest. Painting is therapeutic for me and colors make me happy, it works like a stress buster. Now, I am spending my quarantine time by trying to polish my painting skills”