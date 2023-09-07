Power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, producers of Udaariyaan, indicate a new beginning for Ekam and Nehmat

Ekam and Nehmat

MUMBAI Udaariyaan, produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment is a show that has kept the audience entertained with its innovative storyline. Recently the popular jodi Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta have shot and released a new promo of the show and we cannot wait for the new beginning. Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) was expecting and it is a high-risk pregnancy. We saw how during the Godh Bharai of Nehmat, she got her labour pain. We wonder what will happen now. This is probably after a long time when the fans have seen Ravie and Sargun in one frame. Understandably, fans were very happy to see them together. Recently when Ravie posted a picture with Sargun on his social media, fans gave a big thumbs up and requested for them to be working together.

Udaariyaan started with the amazing love story of Fateh and Tejo and made Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta household names. It has now completed more than 700 episodes. Popular actor Vivian Dsena’s entry has only made the show more interesting. The power couple Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata Entertainment are rocking as producers. Both shows are being appreciated by the masses.

 

