Prabhakar Shukla believes that Shubhangi Atre is perfect PadWoman

Director Prabhakar Shukla has shot an ad with Shubhangi Atre for ‘Nirbhaya Sanitary Pads’ targeting women in small towns and villages. “It is bio-degradable and low in price. It’s a very affordable product and reason for lowest price is to create a healthy female population in villages. Company is reflecting its social responsibility through this product. We opted for Shubhangi because as Angoori Bhabhi, she has massive fan following with a strong reach in urban as well as rural India. Message given by her will connect with girls and women. As our PadWoman She makes perfect Brand Ambassador for the product,” says Prabhakar Shukla. Commented Shubhangi Atre, “I will request all my sisters and mothers to welcome their periods with Nirbhay Sanitary Pads. They are made at minimum price for maximum comfort.”

Product is made by B R HEALTH CARE. It’s Owner / Partner Rajender Singh Parihaar says, “This product is not made with profit in mind. This is our CSR where we want every woman to have access to clean and hygienic products during difficult time of the month. Not only are our products lowest in cost in the market but they are double absorbent and ensure zero bacterial growth.”

Director Prabhakar Shukla’s last few ads are Roop mantra cream with Preity Zinta, Relaxomap Oil with Dharmendra, MDH Masale with Mahashay Dharmpal ji of 96 years and Baali Hair Oil with Nusrat Faria, a Bangladesh Star. Prabhakar Shukla has written and directed more than 500 commercials. Many of his commercials features actors like Hema Malini, Amisha Patel, Dharmendra, Preity Zinta, Aman Verma, Bhagyashree, Mauni Roy, Avika Gaur, Mahima Chowdhary, Rashmi Desai, Apara Mehta and others.

Known in Bollywood for his realistic cinema like ‘Kahani Gudiya Ki’, his forthcoming Hindi Feature film is ‘Fulena Nights’, which once again, is a real story of pain and travails of men who dons female garbs to dance in nautanki and play female characters. He has also directed many music videos.