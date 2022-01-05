Pracheen Chauhan: Spirituality is perfect for our mental health

Actor Pracheen Chauhan, who was seen in the show 'Shaadi Mubarak', says he's exploring spirituality that will help him to enjoy peace of mind.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 15:45
Pracheen Chauhan

MUMBAI: Actor Pracheen Chauhan, who was seen in the show 'Shaadi Mubarak', says he's exploring spirituality that will help him to enjoy peace of mind.

He shares: "I'm finding interest in spirituality with time. It is perfect for our mental health and is also very encouraging. It truly is the perfect way. I love gathering knowledge as it can be extremely relaxing."

The actor is also known for featuring in shows 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kutumb' among others prefers to go for swimming and playing sports to be fit.

He adds: "Fitness for me is not all about spending my time in the gym. No doubt gym plays a key role to stay fit and in shape. But apart from that I'm very much active in sports like cricket, football etc and I also enjoy swimming. Such fun activities help me to stay fit and feel relaxed too."

SOURCE : IANS 
 

Pracheen Chauhan Shaadi Mubarak Kasautii Zindagii Kay Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr TellyChakkar
