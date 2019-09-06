News

Prachi and Rhea to get kidnapped in Kumkum Bhagya?

06 Sep 2019 05:33 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Prachi and Rhea are still at loggerheads, and Abhi and Pragya have not yet met.

In the upcoming episode, Abhi and Pragya’s destiny is finally going to bring them close. Abhi wants Prachi to join him in selecting Ganpati Bappa. Meanwhile, Rhea gets miffed.

However, now, Prachi comes across two goons who mess with her on the road as she comes in their way.

She apologizes to them, but the goons raise their hand on Prachi. Rhea sees them and interrupts them.

The goons are part of the terrorist gang who are planning their big attack. Rhea lashes out at them for troubling Prachi, and the goons take out their knife to harm them.

It will be interesting to see how Abhi and Pragya save their children. 

