Prachi supports Ranbir KumKum Bhagya 23rd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Reha thank Maya for saving. Maya says no she tells her to think and call her. Beeji thanks Abhi for releasing Ranbir and she hugs her. Ranbir decided to go office but Pallavi stops him. Ranbir tries to tell her that he hasn't done anything wrong he will go Abhi supports his decision. Ranbir explains Aryan that he went with Maya to make Prachi jealous but don't know how he falls in this mess. Arayan tells him Prachi is a smart girl and she will support him.

Reha tells Aliya about Maya's decision and how she got safe. Aliya tells her that she has to do fake suicide.Reha Asks Ranbir about his condition and acts as she feels bad for him. he pours his heart out in front of Aliya and tells her that he was just talking to Maya. Ranbir blames himself for situation he hugs Reha and leaves for office. Prachi ignores Ranbir but she stand for him when Employee called him characterless. Ranbir is shocked to see Prachi supporting him, on the other hand, Reha is happy and recalls moments when Ranbir hugged her.

Ranbir thanks Prachi for supporting him outside , Prachi asks him why he was with Maya Ranbir gives mysterious simile Parchi gets confused by his strange behavior. The employees come to Ranbir and apologize for their behavior. An employee feels sorry for their behavior HE forgives them he thanks Prachi for supporting him.