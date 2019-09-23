Prachi Tehlan spends a fun time with Mamangam team, gets into trouble

While everybody is eagerly waiting for the biggest period drama of this year, Prachi Tehlan is happy in her own world - enjoying her life to the fullest. In her recent Instagram post, she can be seen chilling with her Mamangam co-actor Tarun Raj Arora.

Arora's shoot for Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Laxmi Bomb' got cancelled, and so the two decided to spend some quality time together.

On her day out, the actress relished some scrumptious Japanese food, a lot of desserts, hot chocolates and more.

Joining them later in the evening was Binita - Prachi's Hair stylist. Captioning the image, she said, “An unplanned meeting after @tarunrajarora ‘s shoot got cancelled.. a fancy delicious dinner @chinchinchujuhu.. a mug of coffee+ Hot chocolate at @starbucks and then the third Musketeer joining us almost at midnight to raise the fun temperature...”

Busy in their own selves, the two were soon caught in an uninvited trouble when Tarun forgot his wallet at the Starbucks, where they were sipping coffee. “...With unlimited conversations .. laughs.. selfies.. and a night + early morning full of adventures... from going to a long drive and coming back midway because @tarunrajarora forgot his wallet at Starbucks.. from a peaceful drive to fast drive on the empty roads of Mumbai just to collect the wallet.. thankfully we got it back.. and then we ending the day at Novotel’s cafe.. chit chatting .. sharing life problems... happiness and making trip plans which never has happened till now”

“These I call ‘Friends forever,” she wrote.

Tehlan also thanked the Starbucks’ staff for this sweet gesture of calling them back and informing about the wallet early morning at 1:30 AM.

Well, it must have been a day full of adventures, fun and happy moments for Prachi.

On the work front, she has wrapped up the shoot for Mammooty starrer Mamangam and is gearing up for its release.



