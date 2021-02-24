Prachi Thakur and Gauransh Bhardwaj roped in for Pratigya 2

MUMBAI: Producers Pearl Grey and Rajan Shahi are bringing the hit and iconic show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya back with a second season.

TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about the show and its star cast. We already reported about actors Anupam Shyam, Arhaan Behl, and Pooja Gor being roped in for the first few episodes of the show.

Now, we hear that child artists namely Prachi Thakur and Gauransh Bhardwaj have been roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Prachi who has been part of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Gauransh who has featured in Ishqbaaaz will be part of the main family in the show.

The leads of the show along with producers have flown to Allahabad for the first schedule of shoot.

Mann Ki Aawaaz - Pratigya Season one went off air in 2012 and narrated the tale of a woman who tried to fight stereotypes and stood up against patriarchy.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Are you excited for Pratigya season 2? Hit the comment section below.