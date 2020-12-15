Prakriti and Pragya Nautiyal plan to shatter all stereotypes and myths regarding  identical twins by executing 'themed photoshoot', MUST READ

MUMBAI: They might look similar, but there’s nothing ‘identical’ about their personalities, insist actor twins Prakriti and Pragya. The two even did a photoshoot recently to break the stereotype about identical twins.

Prakriti, who is currently seen with Pragya in the show Barrister Babu, said, “We’ve always seen actors playing their own twin in movies and TV shows, because there’s this wrong notion that all identical twins are 100% similar in the way they dress, behave and speak. But, through this photoshoot and the following ones, we want to show that identical twins may have different personalities and interests and may conduct themselves differently. We wish someone would make a realistic series on identical twins.”.

She adds, “We were getting offers to play the typical twins, so we decided to attempt something that is realistic. Since pictures speak more than words, we felt that a photoshoot would be the best option. We had planned it long ago, but it got delayed due to the pandemic. And then, we got busy with Barrister Babu. Finally, we decided to make time for it. Since Pragya is a celebrity fashion stylist as well, she had a clear idea about elements and costumes that reflect our individual personalities.”.

The ‘non-identical’ yet identical duo chose the 'gypsy' theme for their photoshoot.

Prakriti elaborates, “We think no twins have tried the gypsy look so far. We opted for different costumes; while Pragya wore a sexy and chic outfit, I wore something that was soft and sweet - reflecting our individual personalities. For the beach look, however, we donned similar clothes as we get a lot of requests to wear similar outfits. But, we made sure to keep our postures different. Though the shoot was planned to highlight our individual personalities, our team members got confused about who’s who when we were in the same costume. That was ironic.”.

Credit: Bombay Times