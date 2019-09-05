Pranali Ghogare roped in to play the female protagonist in Zee TV's Rajaa Betaa!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has always strives to deliver the best of the news and gossip from the world of Television.



Rajaa Betaa has attracted a pretty decent viewership because of its narrative which is based how how Vedant struggles for acceptance when he is adopted and the drama with the complexity of the relationship he shares with his wife.



Well, the drama so on will continue to showcase how Rahul will end up murdering Poorva, played by Shambhabana Mohantey. But how can the female lead of the show die?



Is that the question running in your mind? Well, let's get you some clarity...



Apparently, the makers have worked out a story such that with the death of Poorva, they will introduce another face as the lead character on Rajaa Betaa. According to the discussions, sources informed us that the channel was looking at a change and now, Pranali Ghogare has been roped in to play the female protagonist.



She will enter as a new character in the show.



Pranali has earlier been seen in Mere Rang Mein Rangnewali in the past.



We could not reach Pranali for a confirmation on the same.