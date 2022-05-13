Pranali Rathod aka Akshara’s diamond-studded bridal lehenga comes with a HEFTY price tag of 5 Lakhs

MUMBAI: Star Plus' longest running and popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a huge leap over the years with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes. The current track is treating its viewers with AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara Goenka’s destination wedding at Jaipur.

The on-screen duo’s chemistry and the wedding track from the show have been mounted at a large scale by the makers. Akshara aka Pranali Rathod looks like a princess, donning a diamond-studded red bridal lehenga worth rupees 5 lakhs.

With royal attire, the on-screen wedding looks no less than a fairy tale. The leading protagonist is wearing the classic red and gold bridal lehenga which weighs around 10kg carrying the heavy getup gracefully.

American diamonds laced in the lehenga have also been adorned with an elaborate embroidery comprising antique dori, pita aari embellished with Swarovski crystals, pearls and Mysore bandhani. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers have justified the royal attire for the royal look.

Well, now we got hands-on with Akshara's grand entry as the bride, with the long veil and princess appearance. Harshad Chopda, meanwhile, charms like a prince in the white and gold sherwani.

Stay tuned for the ‘AbhiRa’s’ lavish wedding, every Monday to Saturday at 9.30 pm only on Star Plus