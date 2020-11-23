Pranali Rathod on her equation with Barrister Babu co-star Aurra AKA Bondita: I have never been so happy while working with someone

MUMBAI:Pranali Rathod is presently seen as Saudamini in Colors' drama series Barrister Babu. The show which started airing earlier this year in February is receiving lots of praises from the audiences.

Barrister Babu is based on social drama has been loved by the viewers. Also, the interesting twists and turns in the story is leaving everyone hooked to the screen.

The story is getting interesting after Saudamini got exposed in front of Anirudh. While she is still not ready to give up and want Anirudh back in her life, her cheap tactics continue.

ALSO READ: Barrister Babu: A new challenge awaits Anirudh

Well, Pranali whose character turned negative as the story progressed said that she is loving how her role is evolving with time.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Paranli spoke in length about the show, her bond with the co-stars and much more.

We all know Aura Bhatnagar Badoni is the major attraction of the show and a reason behind Anirudh and Saudamini's separation.

Speaking on her bond with Aura, Pranali was all praises for the child star. She said, "I have never worked with any child actor before. However, my experience with Aura is quite beautiful."

The actress further added, "I have never been so happy while working with someone. We are happy girls on the set and keep having fun all the time."

Well, Pranali has managed to create a great rapport with Aura which also reflects in their onscreen performance.

Stay tuned to Telly Chakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Barrister Babu: Bondita to face MANY HARDSHIPS in school