Pranali Rathod’s Gangaur festival performance leaves her fans asking for more!

MUMBAI : While we are totally loving the festive atmosphere in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi(Directors Kut Production), actress Pranali Rathod’s recent dance performance has us in total awe! The actress, who plays the role of Akshara performed a dance routine celebrating Gangaur festival, and her fans seem to love her performance!

Right from her expressions to her costumes, everything is bang-on. In fact, her fans have been requesting the makers through their posts and messages on social media, to make more such sequences. Pranali looks beautiful in a traditional Rajasthani saree.

One fan posted on Twitter, “pranali served they need to give her more solo dances #yrkkh,” while another wrote, “makers We want more of her, her and only HER.”

One of the longest shows on the tube, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a regularly on the binge-list of many. The show, over the years, has featured some of the best lead pairs, who have only grown in popularity. Actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali, who play the show's main lead right now, have amassed a lot of love among their fans.

Not only this, festivals have always been big on the show, especially the Gangaur festival. Every year, the show’s lead heroine gives a performance, right from Akshara (Hina Khan) to Naira. (Shivangi Joshi), and now Pranali!