Pranali Rathod shares an amazing throwback from THIS show

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. In the latest episode, we saw that Akshara has suffered the miscarriage of her twins and on the other hand, Neil was so badly beaten up by the goons that he is no more. Everyone is left shattered and Akshara is being blamed for everything. She has now moved away and learns that one of her twins is alive but did not get a response from Abhimanyu.

Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in the show. She has been seen in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

The stars keep sharing glimpses from their lives and the fans love watching them and knowing what they are up to when they are not shooting.

ALSO READ: The fans bash makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Abhimanyu getting married to his sister-in-law; Call it “cringe”; check out reactions

Pranali took to her social media recently and shared a throwback from one of her previous show Barrister Babu. The show was quite loved and people appreciated Pranali’s performance in it too. The show also starred Hetal Yadav who is being loved on Star Plus’ Imlie currently. She shared the glimpse and Pranali shared it further.

Check it out here:

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, she spoke about how the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintains the TRPs, saying, “It is teamwork and everyone is working hard for the show. Be it on-camera or off-camera, the whole team is putting in a lot of effort to keep the show in such a strong position. But soon, we aim to achieve the top-most position too.”

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu lashes out at Akshara, doesn’t want to lose Manjari

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.