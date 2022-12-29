Pranali Rathod shares a montage of Akshara’s crazy moments; fans miss the old Akshara as the show becomes tragic lately

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. In the latest episode, we saw that Akshara has suffered the miscarriage of her twins and on the other hand, Neil was so badly beaten up by the goons that he is no more. Everyone is left shattered and Akshara is being blamed for everything.

Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in the show. She has been seen in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

The stars keep sharing glimpses from their lives and the fans love watching them and knowing what they are up to when they are not shooting.

Pranali took to her social media recently and shared a beautiful montage of all her happy and crazy moments. It is a fan edit and lately as the track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is becoming really sad and tragic, people are missing the happy and lively Akshara.

Check it out here:

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar she spoke about how the show is able to maintain the TRPs, saying, ““It is team work and everyone is working really hard for the show. Be it on-camera or off-camera, the whole team is putting in a lot of efforts to keep the show at such a strong position. But soon, we aim to achieve the top-most position too.”

