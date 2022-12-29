Pranali Rathod skipped an exam to give audition for her debut show; Here is what you need to know about her family and life

MUMBAI : Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which has been doing exceptionally well. She has been seen in major television shows.

Pranali Rathod was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is the younger daughter of Suresh and Sheela Rathod. Apart from her, she has an elder sister Ruchi Rathod in the family. Ruchi is an engineer by profession. Born in a middle-class family, her father is a teacher and is serving at Lokmanya Vidya Mandir Junior College. Pranali has been very fond of acting and dancing since childhood.

Pranali started her career as a model. In her early career, she appeared in several television commercials. She got the opportunity to make a television debut in the year 2018 from Zing Channel's show 'Pyaar Pehli Baar ‘. After this show, she was seen playing the lead role play in the serial Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. The show was inspired by the Marathi film Sairat in which she played the role of Suman. In 2020 she appeared as Saudamini Bhaumik in the Colors TV channel show Barrister Babu.

But she landed her first-ever role in quite an interesting way. She had her exams when she got the opportunity to audition for her debut show Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki. The young actress, a mass media and journalism student, was in her second year of college when she received an audition call for the show while still taking her final semester exams. This put her in a difficult situation. She decided to skip writing her exam in favor of the audition to pursue her long-held passion of becoming an actor. And she did not turn around.

Talking to an entertainment portal about how she arrived at this decision, Pranali said, “I was extremely excited as this was a huge opportunity for me. Unfortunately, it came at the time when it was my last exam, and I had to decide either to appear for the exam or skip it to be an actor. I have wanted to pursue acting as a profession ever since the age of 5 and thus decided to go for it and gave my all to the audition. I luckily bagged this huge role but got my first KT, which I am going to surely clear this month.”

