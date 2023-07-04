Pranali Rathod spills the beans about onscreen Gangaur celebrations in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI :Talking about the onscreen Gangaur celebrations in her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actress Pranali Rathod says that, "This is such a vibrant time on the show. I think it's very exciting because I have never seen Gangaur, not even seen anyone celebrating Gangaur around me. I have seen it in TV shows, especially Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. So being a part of the celebration made me very excited and it was fun to be a part of a tradition which I have never celebrated before, never heard of,” she says, adding, “I got to know about Rajasthani culture from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when I used to watch it. But thank you to Rajan sir for this. So that I could experience it in a very traditional way. The look, the feel, I actually felt like we were shooting in Udaipur. Everything was so authentic while shooting and I was excited to be part of this. And when we shot this, we definitely had fun.”

Talking about dressing up in the Rajasthani Poshak, Pranali says, “I was wearing the entire Rajasthani look on the show for the first time. From head to toe, I was looking authentic because of the Borla which is a trademark of Rajasthani look, the Jhallar in my hands, jewellery, the design of the cloth is so Rajasthani and once you see it, you will know this is it, the whole Rajasthani culture. Anyway, I love getting dressed, and the Rajasthani look makes it even more exciting, which I never even imagined having a chance to get ready this way. So I'm really happy.”

She adds, “So when I was getting ready in my room, the ACH (Assistant Creative head) of our show normally never compliments me but she came to my room and just applied black teeka so that mujhe nazar naa lage . I think that was the best compliment for me. And that was a very cute gesture.”