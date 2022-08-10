Pranali Rathod talks about the rollercoaster ride of her character Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’

TV actress Pranali Rathod, who plays the role of Akshara, in the show 'Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai', said that she is enjoying being part of it and also loves how her character has been portrayed after the leap in the show.
Pranali Rathod

MUMBAI :TV actress Pranali Rathod, who plays the role of Akshara, in the show 'Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai', said that she is enjoying being part of it and also loves how her character has been portrayed after the leap in the show.

"Akshara is a selfless, loving, caring, strong person, truthful before and after the leap. I am playing the role of the mother of Abir (Shreyansh Kaurav) and interestingly, he is quite similar to how I was as a child. I was very notorious and was also scolded a lot when I was a kid," she said.

Akshara's character has gone through a lot after the leap and the actress talks about it, saying: "Yes, it was a roller coaster ride for Akshara because she had to make this big decision in her life of going back to Udaipur after 6 years. Somewhere, it was important for her, for her family, especially for Abir, to know that his family exists, the Goenka family. They only spoke on call and came to meet him once or twice when he was very young. So, he had to know his family because that is his right."

"That's why Akshara had to make that decision and somewhere she knew the consequences of her coming back to Udaipur. But, of course, the accident was sudden and surprising and shocking for Akshara and a lot of things happened and emotions came out. It was difficult to play because there were many emotions inside Akshara."

About working with Rajan Shahi, she said: "I'm grateful and thankful for giving me an opportunity to play the character of Akshara, who is also very strong, vulnerable and lovable and that's why I'm enjoying playing this character."

"Because of this role, I keep receiving messages from my fans, friends, and family for my acting skills and I'm very overwhelmed by the love I'm receiving; I want to thank my fans for that especially. And it means a lot to me when I receive appreciation from my family, to hear them express pride in me, and I believe that my family and my followers are the ones who motivate me to keep going," she concluded.

Source-IANS

