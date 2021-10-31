Pranali Rathore shares how she relates with her on-screen character

MUMBAI : Actress Pranali Rathore is portraying the role of 'Akshara' in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. The actress is quite excited to be part of the show that has been running since 2009. She shares about her role and the traits which are similar between Pranali and her on-screen personality.

She says: "It's an honour and privilege to take the legacy of one of the most successful shows forward. The show that I grew up with is one that I am a part of. From loving Hina Khan to understanding the crux of the show, this is a feeling I won't be able to define in simple words."

Pranali shares further that 'Akshara' is fun-loving and filled with positivity that reflects in her thoughts and feelings. She loves her family and could take a bullet if required. Pranali relates well with her on-screen character.

She adds: "I relate to the character so much that I instantly fell in love with the way it has been written. Also, in real life, I'm free-spirited just like 'Akshara'. I love my family. They are the ones who have supported me through and through."

"Relationships and human values are the two most valuable things on this planet and I believe we are in an industry that is best known for expressing that to the audience through our stories. Rajan sir is a master in what he does as he gets into every detail of the story and refines each detail himself. I think all these make him one of the best showrunners in our industry today," says the 'Pyaar Pehli Baar' actress on working with the producer Rajan Shahi.

Elaborating her views on love triangles and the title, Pranali says: "I do feel that love triangles make the story really interesting. But I also believe that love towards anything should be pure and he who feels this comes out victorious. As far as the title is concerned, I think it questions that we all should ask ourselves what a relationship that you earn in your life means to you and the fellow person. I guess when we know the answer to it, the world will be a better place for mankind."

SOURCE : IANS

