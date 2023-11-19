Pranitaa Pandit: Body shaming is a reality and it starts at home

MUMBAI : Body Shaming is a reality. Not only the female gender, but their male counterparts also have to deal with it. Sad that even in today's day and age people are being judged for the wrong reason and that is affecting their mental health. Kavach actress Pranitaa Pandit speaks on it.

"Body shaming is a reality and it starts at home. In fact it starts with something as simple as the skin colour of a child or overweight. Even constantly talking about food is also something that is associated with body shaming. My advice is instead of going out we have to take care of how we talk to our own children or how we are talking to each other in a family. We must treat each other with kindness.," she says.

Pranitaa feels it is a deep rooted condition and will require a lot of time to change. "Education is the only solution. People need to be educated about mental health. They need to learn that things that they think are just a general statement about somebody's life and can affect them a lot. If you ask me, one simple solution to this issue is education about people's mental health and being kind towards each other in every sector. To overcome this issue with kindness is something we should do," she adds.

In all professional sectors including the entertainment industry people react in a similar pattern. Agreeing, the actor says, "It is very important to talk about the issue. The more we talk about it, the more it will get ingrained in people's minds. It will eventually have a double effect."