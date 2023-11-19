Pranitaa Pandit: Body shaming is a reality and it starts at home

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/19/2023 - 15:30
Pranitaa Pandit

MUMBAI : Body Shaming is a reality. Not only the female gender, but their male counterparts also have to deal with it. Sad that even in today's day and age people are being judged for the wrong reason and that is affecting their mental health. Kavach actress Pranitaa Pandit speaks on it.

"Body shaming is a reality and it starts at home. In fact it starts with something as simple as the skin colour of a child or overweight. Even constantly talking about food is also something that is associated with body shaming. My advice is instead of going out we have to take care of how we talk to our own children or how we are talking to each other in a family. We must treat each other with kindness.," she says.

Pranitaa feels it is a deep rooted condition and will require a lot of time to change. "Education is the only solution. People need to be educated about mental health. They need to learn that things that they think are just a general statement about somebody's life and can affect them a lot. If you ask me, one simple solution to this issue is education about people's mental health and being kind towards each other in every sector. To overcome this issue with kindness is something we should do," she adds.

In all professional sectors including the entertainment industry people react in a similar pattern. Agreeing, the actor says, "It is very important to talk about the issue. The more we talk about it, the more it will get ingrained in people's minds. It will eventually have a double effect."

Pranitaa Pandit TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/19/2023 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mehul Vyas on Ranveer-Deepika Koffee With Karan incident: As far as Ranveer and Deepika are concerned, my view is that as a couple they have come a long way
MUMBAI: Following Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s appearance in the celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, many...
Pranitaa Pandit: Body shaming is a reality and it starts at home
MUMBAI : Body Shaming is a reality. Not only the female gender, but their male counterparts also have to deal with it....
Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak from Star Plus Show Jhanak, Shares Her Excitement For Collaborating With Star Plus Yet Again
MUMBAI : Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Actor Monika Bhadoriya: Being single is my personal choice; it has nothing to do with any of my personal or professional activities
MUMBAI : Every project teaches you something new, and then there are those that are special in more ways than one. For...
Sad! Dhoom and Dhoom 2 director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away, more details inside
MUMBAI : YRF's Dhoom franchise is known to be a uniquely action-filled thriller which gave a new wave of fascination to...
In order to attain perfection for the role of Jhanak, I learned how to row a shikara within two days", shares Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak on shooting for her upcoming Star Plus show Jhanak in serene beauty of Kashmir! Deets Inside
MUMBAI : The audience will get to witness the mesmerising and enthralling beauty of Kashmir in the Star Plus show...
Recent Stories
Sanjay
Sad! Dhoom and Dhoom 2 director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away, more details inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mehul
Mehul Vyas on Ranveer-Deepika Koffee With Karan incident: As far as Ranveer and Deepika are concerned, my view is that as a couple they have come a long way
Hiba
Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak from Star Plus Show Jhanak, Shares Her Excitement For Collaborating With Star Plus Yet Again
Monika Bhadoriya
Actor Monika Bhadoriya: Being single is my personal choice; it has nothing to do with any of my personal or professional activities
Leena
In order to attain perfection for the role of Jhanak, I learned how to row a shikara within two days", shares Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak on shooting for her upcoming Star Plus show Jhanak in serene beauty of Kashmir! Deets Inside
Abhijeet
Woah! Abhijeet Sawant reacts to allegations made by Amit Sana, class him 'naive'
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sreerama Chandra nails his performance in MJ style of dance gets a dancing aviation from the judges