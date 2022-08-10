Pranitaa Pandit on using filters on social media: It’s a basic human feeling to look better

MUMBAI :Actress Pranitaa Pandit says that she sees no problem in the use of filters on social media. The actress says that it’s natural to want to look prettier and if a filter can do that, then why not!

“Honestly, it's a basic human feeling to do better, to look better, to feel better and, of course, sometimes filters have made it difficult to actually face our own reality, accept ourselves without filters. But at the same time, I think it's just a feel-good factor also. If I want to look prettier, just apply a filter. I think the technology has reached that level where we are talking about fake profiles on social media where the humans don't exist and you see the perfect models which are actually a creation and are not even alive. Humans applying filters is absolutely okay in my perspective. We always strive to be better. So, of course, it is difficult to accept our realities and maximum people are not happy with their reality, be it health-wise, financially or look-wise,” she says.

In fact, she says that it’s not like you can influence people to use filters. It’s their choice. “I don't think we are setting any wrong precedent for people who follow us because again it's available so easily. So, it's not hidden anymore,” she says.

She adds, “I never thought of giving up using filters. I just feel it's absolutely fine. People know and are very aware that you're putting filters. It just makes our skin look tighter, better than actually doing something to your body. It's everyone's point of view. My point of view is that it is fine to use filters. One should not give it up. You can love yourself and people. Sometimes you overuse filters and sometimes you don't use them at all. There are days when you don't feel like it. We should not be judging anyone for using them or for not using them. It doesn't matter.”

 

 

