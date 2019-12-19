Prasad Jawade shares his views on doing justice to Dr B.R. Ambedkar's story

MUMBAI: &TV has come up with a brand new show on the lesser-known life and journey of the great leader titled Ek Mahanayak- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Prasad Jawade will be seen playing the titular role in the show and happily shared how he landed the role, his preparations to get into the skin of the character, and much more. Speaking about how he landed the role and overall experience, the actor quoted, 'Well, I auditioned for the role and got it. Earlier I used to know about Baba Saheb Ambedkar as much as all the common people know through the textbooks of school, but there is so much more to his story. When I got the role, I started reading about him, his biography and also his autobiography which was amazing and eye-opening. I truly believe that his story needs to be told and only in a series format because it’s a huge story and I don’t think a film or a documentary can do justice to it.'When asked about how he prepared himself to get into the skin of the character, Prasad says, 'I think it’s a huge responsibility to play such a character and when you get the opportunity, the first thing to do is to know everything about the personality and every detail about his life. Knowing about him is the basic job that I’m doing right now, apart from that, looking like him is my goal. I had lost a lot of weight before this show and apparently now I have to gain a lot of weight. Not just that, but I have also enrolled myself in a law college in Pune, just to know a bit about the Constitution.'Credits: India Forums