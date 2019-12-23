Prateek Kuhad mesmerizes Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi at Zee LIVE’s Supermoon

MUMBAI: It was sing-along bliss for thousands of Punekars on December 12, Mumbaikars on December 18, and Delhiites on December 22nd at the concerts of their favourite singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad at Zee LIVE’s Gaana presents Supermoon, co-powered by Skoda.

At the concerts, Kuhad enchanted his fans with famous numbers like ‘cold/mess’. He also performed songs like ‘Tune Kaha’, ‘Tum Jab Paas’, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Darling Darling’, and ‘Hopelessly’ which took the audience by a storm.

The Mumbai event was attended by several TV stars and influencers like Shivani Singh, Hira Ashar, Varun Aggarwal, Mehak Ghai, Shweta Tripathi, Barkha Singh, LeeAnna Singh, Gunjan Atreja, Aamir Ali, Priyal Gor, Jiya Shankar, Sahil Mehta, and Sandeep Anand.

Speaking on this occasion, Swaroop Banerjee (COO and Business Head, Zee LIVE) said, “1000+ fans in Pune, 6300 fans in Mumbai, and 8000 fans in Delhi, Prateek Kuhad's Winter Tour has been an emotional affair for all of us. I would like to thank Oranjuice Entertainment, Big Bad Wolf, and the Zee LIVE team who has worked so hard to make this tour the record-breaking success it has been. I would also like to thank the thousands of fans, partners and clients that believed in the Supermoon brand and to the crews at all 3 places.”

Prateek Kuhad is one of the most influential figures in the Indian independent music firmament. He has won several awards such as the MTV Europe Music Award and the Indie Album of the Year Award from iTunes. Kuhad was also named Best Pop Artist at the Radio City Freedom Awards. Over the past few months, Kuhad has seen his fan base grow across borders and oceans. Splitting his time between New York and New Delhi, The 29-year-old singer-songwriter is well on his way to becoming a truly global artist with a global fan-base.

Kuhad’s 11-city tour in India began on October 10 in Hyderabad, followed by houseful shows in Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi. The tour will culminate in Bangalore on January 22, 2020.

Launched in April 2019, Supermoon is the flagship IP of Zee LIVE. The platform is transforming India’s live entertainment space by touring with the best live entertainment acts in the country.