Prateek Sharma's Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Ankit Raizada: I want to take up roles as varied as possible

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 15:27
Prateek Sharma

MUMBAI: Ankit Raizada is super-excited that his show Rabb Se Hai Dua (RSHD) recently crossed 100 episodes. The actor, who plays the character of Ruhaan in it, shares that the aim is to make the audience connect with the story, and entertain them in every possible manner and, they are happy to be able to do it. RSHD is produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD.

“Every milestone we achieve shows that we are doing something right that makes our audience watch our show. It's an overwhelming feeling to be able to cross 100 episodes and I hope we as a team get to celebrate much more,” he says.

Ankit feels lucky working with team LSD. This is his second project with them. “My first project was around post-lockdown, and Rabb Se Hai Dua soon started after the first one came to an end. The production is too smooth to work with. Everything is well communicated and well adjusted. I have had one of the best experiences working with LSD. I have spoken and met our producer Prateek Sharma sir multiple times. He is very generous, kind, and gives a homely feeling. Since the boss of the house is so comforting in nature, it's too pleasant to work with the production as well,” he adds.

On a scene/sequence that he has performed on the show, which is close to his heart, he says, “The first impression is the last impression and thus my own introduction scene has stayed very close to my heart. It was designed in a manner that exhibits Ruhaan’s nuances and lets him come across as this fun, sweet-loving guy of the house, who has a good relationship with each and every member of the family.”

Just like Ruhaan, Ankit too has a very friendly relationship with all his co-stars. “I like speaking and having fun chats with everyone. Sometimes, we plan pizza or pani puri treats. But I bond most with Simran, who is playing my sister in the serial, the most. We don't leave a chance to tease each other, and since I have never had a sister in real life, we do all bits of fun from beating to sharing stuff with each other. So it's great to have her on sets,” he shares.

About the challenging part of a daily show, he adds, “Serials are always hectic. We have a seven days telecast and usually I have a lot of dialogues to deliver. So day after day, scene after scene, it gets a little drilling. And since Ruhaan's character is going through different changes, it becomes more challenging. A seven-day telecast becomes too hectic. You have to work every single day, learn so many dialogues, and be your best the entire 12 hours. It requires a lot of patience to be able to do that for so long. But as an actor, you thrive on sets, so in spite of all the tough schedule, it's worth it.”

The TV Industry has evolved. “Since Covid, and the advent of OTT platforms, even TV serials have pulled up the game. We are seeing shows like Anupamaa having so much relevance and has feminism as its core. We also see a thriller show like Beyhadh getting so much popularity, where the protagonist is also the antagonist. Obviously, it's not yet happening at a very drastic pace. But changes are happening. Even small things count,” he explains.

Shahid Kapoor is Ankit’s inspiration. “I love how he has taken up different characters in recent times. He has changed the chocolate boy stigma that was synonymous with him. Hence, I want to do the same and take up roles as varied as possible,” he signs off.

