Prateik Chaudhary: If the concept, dialogues and performances are good then whether it is a festive sequence or not, a show will always get good TRPs

MUMBAI: Be it for the makers or the audiences, festive sequences get good TRPs and generate much interest and curiosity, says Prateik Chaudhury. The Sindoor Ki Keemat actor also shares that such times are also fun for performers like him.

“Diwali and other festive sequences actually give a little change to the audience compared to regular daily scenes. They also love to see their favourite characters all dressed up in festive spirit, because overall it gives out happy vibes to the viewers, something new that they really enjoy, like new scenes, dance and song sequences, families coming together and having fun etc, something that they don’t get to see in regular episodes,” he says.

On whether festival sequences provide a good backdrop for drama, Prateik shares that it all depends on the plot and performances.

“If the concept is already good, dialogues written well and performances are up to the mark then whether it is a festive sequence or not, a show will get good TRP. Festive sequences and other special episodes just add bonus. So yes such glamourised sequences enhance the show, but at the end everything boils down to content, direction, performance and presentation. New drama, colourful themes and festive vibe do make things more entertaining but quality is what matters the most at the end of the day,” he adds.