Prateik Chaudhary leaves Sindoor Ki Keemat post leap: I still can’t believe season one is over… will miss everything about the show

MUMBAI: Prateik Chaudhary has exited Sindoor Ki Keemat just after the family drama took a leap. The actor accepts that leaving the show was an emotional decision for him, but like they say, all good things come to an end.



“I still can’t believe that season 1 is finally over. Sindoor Ki Keemat and my character Ashwin Awasthi are so close to my heart and soul. It’s always going to be special to me because I have spent so much time with all the crew members and the cast. For more than 1.5 years, have completed almost 500 episodes. Playing Ashwin Awasthi everyday and being in the character, I have spent 14 hours or more, every single day. So, of course I am going to remember this forever and it was a beautiful, memorable journey,” he says.



The show has added to his career graph. “It was the number one show on our channel Dangal TV and it is being produced by the number one production house, Four Lions Films with the number one cast. So yes people know me and my work more now, and I only feel gratitude for this opportunity,” he shares.



Prateik misses going on the set. “I mean in general I miss everything about it… doing a daily soap and shooting for 30days a month with no single off. Ek habit aur ek schedule ban jata hai and I was very close to my production team. I am going to miss those moments and everything about the Sindoor Ki Keemat set. But set pe toh mein abhi bhi jaa raha hu but ya some other set so ya not missing set wala vibe but definitely Sindoor ka set and specially when you are close to the team, it is painful,” he says.



After Sindoor Ki Keemat, Prateik has been offered a number of shows. “I am looking for something big and major. So let’s see and hope for the best,” he adds.



The actor feels the industry has not changed much over the years. He is also happy to have got so much love from the people both inside and outside the industry.



“I think the love that I get from people is my biggest inspiration and also gives me a lot of motivation to continue doing my work and entertain all. I have so much more to do,” he ends.

