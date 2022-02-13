Prateik Chaudhary on Sindoor Ki Keemat completing 100 episodes: I feel blessed and grateful for all the love the show and my character, Ashwin, are getting

MUMBAI: Prateik Chaudhary starring Sindoor Ki Keemat has completed 100 episodes. The family drama is being bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain. Prateik plays the role of Ashwin Awasthi in the show.

“I feel blessed and grateful that we have completed 100 episodes. Now we are looking forward to making more memories, entertaining more audiences and completing 1000-2000 episodes to come. It’s just a start,” he adds.

Talking about the journey of his character, the actor begins by saying that his time on the show so far has been amazing. “I am really happy getting a very good response from the audience, fans, my family and friends. People are really enjoying the show, they are praising my character Ashwin Awasthi. I get so much love on my Instagram, so many DMs on my social media and fan pages. It feels nice to receive so much love from the youth. Hope to receive more and more love from them in the future. I promise to entertain my audience and my fans more and more,” he shares.

So what to expect in the coming time as far as Ashwin is concerned? “Viewers have only seen a teaser of who Ashwin is, a lot more stuff is coming soon that will hopefully surprise and engage you. It’s a promise,” the actor adds with a smile.