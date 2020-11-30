Pratham Kunwar joins Ishara TV’s Humkadam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about a new channel named Ishara TV.

IN10 media is all set to come up with a brand-new channel named Ishara TV. IN10 media is the same media group that runs the infotainment channel EPIC TV. The company has revealed a vision of organizing and building itself as a media network. As part of its expansion plans, the company also announced the launch of two new television channels to go on air soon - Gubbare (a channel for kids) and Ishara TV.

(Also read: SCOOP: Garima Jain SACKED from Ishara TV’s Humkadam for unprofessional behaviour; the actress clarifies)

We broke the news about the channel will air a show tentatively titled Humkadam starring Bhumika Gurang, Piyush Sahdev, Gurdip Punjj bagging the show to play the lead roles. We also wrote about actresses namely Sanjana Phadke, Hemaakshi Ujjain, Nasirr Khan, Farukh Saeed, Perneet Chauhan and others also part of the show.

Now, the latest we hear is that actor Pratham Kunwar, who is currently part of Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, has been roped in for the show. Our sources inform that Pratham will depict male lead’s brother in the show.

We could not get through Pratham for a comment.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!